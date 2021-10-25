Watch live as world leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh

World leaders are gathering in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the Middle East Green Initiative Summit (MGI). The event comes over two days of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum, where the country set out its vision for an environmentally-friendly future.

US Climate envoy John Kerry will be in attendance at the summit, and is expected to give an address, in addition to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and various other heads of state.

Find out more about the Saudi Green Initiative here.