Watch live as the Saudi Green Initiative forum continues in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia is hosting the inaugural Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum in the capital Riyadh.

The event showcases the climate pledges Saudi Arabia has made as part of SGI, a whole-of-government initiative designed to create lasting changes that will protect the environment and improve the lives of future generations.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the Forum by doubling the country’s targets for reducing carbon emissions.

Day two of the event (Sunday 24 October) sees the focus shift to the country’s younger generation, for the Youth Green Summit.

Find out more about the Saudi Green Initiative here.