A speaker at the Saudi Green Initiative has said she feels the Saudi government supports women and younger generations to achieve their goals.

Lojain AlKhursani told The Independent, “When you see Saudi (Arabia) from behind a screen or from people talking, you get a different experience.”

Women and young people featured prominently at the climate action conference held in the capital city of Riyadh, showcasing green projects and speaking in panels about Saudi’s different approaches to a greener Kingdom.

Read more about the Saudi Green Initiative here.