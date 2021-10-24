The world must focus on conserving nature in order to beat the climate crisis, according to the director general of an international wildlife organisation.

Marco Lambertini, of the World Wildlife Fund, stressed the importance of putting nature at the forefront of the climate change problem at the Saudi Green Initiative conference in Riyadh.

He told The Independent: ‘Nature is our best way to mitigate climate change, on top, of course, of the changes that need to happen in the economic sector.”

