Saudi’s younger generations are putting climate action at the forefront because they are more ‘adaptable’, according to a Policy and Awareness Officer for the Kingdom.

Najla AlSudairy told The Independent, “We are navigating a world that changes very quickly, so there’s a need to continuously grow.”

The Youth Green Summit shined a spotlight on the younger Saudi generations by showcasing green projects and hosting panels with prominent figures in Saudi’s energy ministry.

Many projects kick-started by young people were recognised at the conference, including an online tree planting service.

Read more about the Saudi Green Initiative here.