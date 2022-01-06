Supporters of Novak Djokovic gathered outside a hotel in Melbourne, where the Serbian tennis player was transported for quarantine after being denied entry into the country.

The men’s tennis world No1 had claimed he had a medical exemption from being vaccinated against Covid and had hoped this would allow him to circumnavigate Australia’s strict rules on entering the country.

However, the Australian Border Force said in a statement that Djokovic “failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled.”

