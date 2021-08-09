Cricketer Alex Hales suffered what must be every batsman’s worst nightmare after getting struck in the groin twice in a row while playing for Trent Rockets against Oval Invincibles on Sunday (8 August).

Hales went down in obvious discomfort after the first strike – staying on the ground for some time and punching the earth with his fist.

However, there was little sympathy for the 32-year-old after the second strike to the groin, with many involved in the game visibly laughing or smiling at the unfortunate incident.