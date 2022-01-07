Australian Open preparations continue as Novak Djokovic awaits fate

Footage shows Australian Open preparations continuing as champion Novak Djokovic awaits fate.

After spending around 10 hours at Tullamarine airport on Wednesday, Djokovic was eventually transferred to the Park Hotel in Carlton where is now expected to stay until his appeal against the cancellation of his visa is heard at the start of next week.

The tennis champion had flown to Melbourne after seemingly being granted a “medical exemption” by Tennis Australia and the Victorian government, only for a fierce wave of backlash to prompt political intervention while Djokovic was still in the air.