Midfielder Ella Toone has praised Sarina Wiegman as a manager England Women can rely on to get them their Euro's final win this Sunday (July 27).

Toone joked England Women “nearly killed” Wiegman en route to the Euro 2025 final after several late equalising goals in recent games.

Reaching the final, against Spain, Wiegman has gained an unprecedented fifth straight major tournament final.

She could now secure a hat-trick of European championship trophies after winning with the Netherlands in 2017, then England in 2022.