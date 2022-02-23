A stalker who walked 23 miles to the home of British tennis star Emma Raducanu, taking her father’s shoe as a souvenir, has been handed a five-year restraining order.

Amrit Magar was last month found guilty of stalking the 19-year-old US Open champion between 1 November and 4 December last year following a trial at Bromley Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard the former delivery driver went to the world number 12’s home on three separate dates, loitered outside, left unwanted gifts and cards and stole property from the porch.

