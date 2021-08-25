FIFA president Gianni Infantino hailed a "great victory" for football as more than $201m (£146.4m) in stolen funds relating to the 2015 scandal will be returned to the association and two other continental governing bodies.

The scandal, which is the biggest the game has seen, saw collusion between governing bodies officials and sports marketing executives, with fraud, bribery, racketeering and money laundering offences committed.

"I am delighted to see that money which was illegally siphoned out of football is now coming back to be used for its proper purposes, as it should have been in the first place," Infantino said.