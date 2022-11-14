Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he feels “betrayed” by Manchester United and believes that the club are trying to force him out.

In a preview of an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the Portuguese forward claimed that Erik ten Hag and senior executives want him out of Old Trafford.

The football player has been subject to speculation after being dropped to the bench and leaving a Tottenham match after refusing to come on as substitute.

“I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year, but last year too,” Ronaldo said.

Sign up for our newsletters.