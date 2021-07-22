Giannis Antetokounmpo savoured his first NBA Championship after leading the Milwaukee Bucks to glory.

The Finals MVP ended one of the greatest series ever with 50 points as the Bucks overcame the Phoenix Suns to win their first title since 1971.

During his post-match press conference, Antetokounmpo shared an inspirational message.

“Just believe in what you’re doing, keep working. Don’t let anybody tell you what you can’t be, or what you can’t do. People tell me I can’t make my free throws. I made my free throws tonight and I’m a freaking champion! Just believe!”