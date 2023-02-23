Jake Paul and Tommy Fury agreed to an “all or nothing” bet on their fight at a press conference ahead of the showdown.

Paul challenged the Love Island star that he would pay him double if he wins, but a loss would see him walk away empty-handed.

The rivals are set to battle it out over eight rounds in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, 26 February, after two cancellations of the meeting.

“Since you’re so confident, I think we make a deal,” the American said to Fury, whose father accepted the deal on his behalf.

