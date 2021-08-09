A ball girl came to the rescue at a baseball game this weekend by wiping out a pitch invader.

The fan jumped the fence and ran across the pitch, bringing the Los Angeles Dodger's game to a halt.

After managing to avoid seven security guards, the invader came close to escaping back into the stands.

But just as it looked like he would escape, the ball girl took matters into her own hands.

In spectacular fashion, she flipped the disrupter over the barriers where he was pounced on by the stewards and escorted away.

The crowd erupted into cheers as they celebrated her intervention.