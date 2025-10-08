Lewis Moody’s message to fans following heartbreaking motor neurone disease diagnosis

Lewis Moody has shared a message to fans thanking them for their support following his motor neurone disease (MND) diagnosis.

On Monday (6 October), the 47-year-old former England rugby union captain shared the news on social media, writing that he is “focused on staying positive, living life and dealing with the changes I will experience as they come”.

Posting on Instagram on Tuesday (7 October), Moody said he and his family have “really felt the love and energy that’s out there for us”.

“It’s been a strange few days, but with all your help and support, I know we’ll get through it”, he said, before saying that he is currently researching what charitable organisations and challenges he wants to partner with to spread awareness.