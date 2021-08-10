Lionel Messi has agreed to a two-year deal to join Paris Saint-Germain, according to multiple media reports.

The deal will see the Argentine superstar receive a €25 million signing-on fee and earn €25 million a year with the option of an additional year.

The Argentine forward has been a free agent since his contract with Barcelona expired on July 1 with many expecting him to stay at the club.

Messi recently broke down in tears when he confirmed he was leaving Barcelona after 21 years at a farewell press conference.