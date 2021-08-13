Lionel Messi’s welcome package at Paris Saint-Germain included some of the club's cryptocurrency fan tokens.

The payment was provided by blockchain-based provider Socios.com and is estimated to be worth €25-30 million (£21-25 million).

PSG confirmed to Reuters that the assets are included in Messi's contract and while the exact value was not specified, it was described as a "significant" amount.

The Argentine legend departed Barcelona last week and has signed a two-year deal in Paris, said to be worth £25m per year after tax, plus bonuses.