Long queues formed in Paris as football fans waited to buy Lionel Messi’s new shirt at the Paris Saint-Germain club shop..

The Argentine superstar - renowned by many as the greatest player of all time - signed a two-year deal with the French club earlier this week.

He takes the number 30 at PSG and following his transfer, supporters queued all the way from a metro station and up the Champs-Elysees to get their hands on the new shirt.

Messi could make his Ligue 1 debut at the Parc des Princes against Strasbourg on Saturday evening.