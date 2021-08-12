Lionel Messi has been removed from a Barcelona mural outside Camp Nou following his departure from the club.

Paris Saint-Germain announced Messi’s transfer earlier this week, unveiling his new number 30 shirt, and workers wasted no time in removing the Argentine’s likeness from the stadium in Spain.

Messi bid an emotional farewell to Barcelona on Sunday, saying he did everything he could to stay before breaking down in tears at a press conference.

The forward offered to take a 50% pay cut in order to re-sign with the club but has since penned a two-year contract in Paris.