Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract

Mohamed Salah has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool Football Club.

The Egyptian forward, who turned 30 recently, has seen much speculation about his future, with his previous contract set to expire next summer.

The deal is expected to have made him the highest-paid player at the club, following the high-profile departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich earlier in the window.

Salah enjoyed another fruitful season, winning both domestic cups with Liverpool and reaching the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.