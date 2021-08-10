Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has said he is “excited” to visit Wrexham after he and fellow actor Rob McElhenney become co-owners of Wrexham AFC in February of this year.

Reynolds has yet to attend a game at the Racecourse Ground, the name for Wrexham’s stadium, but said he’s excited to visit the town and see all that Wrexham has to offer.

Speaking about his and fellow co-owner Rob McElhenney plans for the Welsh club, Reynolds said it was the “role of a lifetime”.