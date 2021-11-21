Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been sacked by Manchester United.

He departs the club having overseen just one win in their last seven Premier League matches, with a 4-1 defeat against Watford his final game in the dugout.

"Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as manager and our very best wishes for the future," a line from United's statement reads.

They have also confirmed that Michael Carrick will take charge of the team for upcoming fixtures, with a view to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.

