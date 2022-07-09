On the twelfth day into the Wimbledon tournament, Britain’s Cameron Norrie’s brilliant run ended at the semi-final stage after defending champion Novak Djokovic fought back from a set down.

It marks 27 victories in a row in SW19 for the Serbian, as he prepares for a clash with Nick Kyrgios in Sunday’s final.

Describing the final against the Australian, Djokovic said: “Well one thing is for sure, there’s going to be fireworks.”

Kyrgios admitted to having a sleepless night on Thursday due to his growing excitement at reaching a maiden grand-slam final.

