Gareth Southgate explains why James Maddison made England’s 26-man World Cup squad

Gareth Southgate has explained why James Maddison has made England’s 26-man football World Cup squad, after weeks of speculation over the midfielder’s selection.

The Leicester star is one of the headline inclusions in the team and Southgate explained that his form in the buildup to Qatar helped him secure a spot on the plane.

“He’s playing really well. He’s earned the right. We think he can give us something slightly different to the other attacking players that we’ve got,” the manager said of his decision.

Ivan Toney and Fikayo Tomori, however, have been overlooked.

