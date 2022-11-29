‘U-S-A! U-S-A!’: Joe Biden rushes back on stage to announce World Cup victory

Joe Biden rushed back to reclaim his stage in Michigan to announce the USA's victory over Iran.

"'U-S-A! U-S-A," the president said while fist-pumping at the political event, adding "That's a big game, man."

An excited Biden continued to say: "When I spoke to the coach and the players, I said, 'You can do this.' They went 'eh.' They did it, God love 'em. Anyway, just thought you might want to hear."

The states beat Iran 1-0 to progress to the Round of 16 in World Cup 2022 and will face the Netherlands on 3 December.

