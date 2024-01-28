Xavi to step down as Barcelona manager at end of season

Xavi announced he plans to step down from his role as manager of Barcelona at the end of the season.

The Camp Nou icon guided Barca to a La Liga title in his first full season in 2022-23, but a shock 5-3 defeat at home to Villarreal on Saturday now leaves them 10 points behind league leaders Real Madrid.

He said from 30 June, he’ll no longer be Barca’s manager.

“I think the situation deserves a change of course, and as a Barca fan, I cannot allow this situation,” Xavi said while speaking in Catalan.

“Thinking about the club, about the wellbeing of the players too, thinking about them I think they will be relieved.”

The former Barcelona and Spain midfielder took charge in November 2021 after leaving Qatari club Al Sadd.

Xavi is a beloved legend of Barcelona, having made over 750 appearances for the club between 1998 and 2015.