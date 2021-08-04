Triathlete Alex Yee is hoping to create his own legacy in the sport after winning gold during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The 23-year-old, who is currently the fastest runner in the sport's history, achieved gold after taking Team GB home in the mixed event during his Olympic debut.

"I really want to pave my own way in the sport and create my own legacy," he said.

The Lewisham-born athlete highlighted how much Alistair and Jonny Brownlee inspired him during the 2012 Olympics.

Mr Yee added: "Now I'm fortunate enough to be winning a gold with Jonny in this Olympics."