Frazer Clarke aimed a controversial victory over Mourad Aliev that ensured Great Britain will at least equal a post-War record of five Olympic boxing medals in Tokyo.

The Burton super-heavyweight narrowly lost the first round but was battling back in the second when referee Andrew Mustacchio stopped the action to disqualify the Frenchman for a headbutt.

A furious Aliev kicked his gum-shield into the empty stands at the Kokugikan Arena and remonstrated with Clarke before engaging in a sit-down protest on the ring-steps.