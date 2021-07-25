Andy Murray forced to withdraw from Tokyo Olympics tennis singles

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the men’s tennis singles event at the Tokyo Olympics after doctors advised him to preserve his body by only focusing on the doubles event.

“I am really disappointed at having to withdraw but the medical staff have advised me against playing in both events, so I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the singles and focus on playing doubles with Joe [Salisbury],” Murray said.

The two-time defending champion was due to face ninth-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime on centre court on Sunday.