Australian cyclist Alex Porter suffered a freak crash in the men’s team pursuit after the handlebars fell off his bike during Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The handlebars of his bike snapped clean off, resulting in Porter flying over the bars and hitting the velodrome track hard in the heavy crash.

Despite suffering burn marks on his nose and chin, plus some splinters with some bleeding, Porter was able to stand up and walk back into the infield by himself.

His Australian teammates Kelland O’Brien, Sam Welsford and Leigh Howard all appeared devastated as they rolled to a stop following the accident.