Watch live as Belarusian athlete leaves Polish embassy in Tokyo

Belarusian sprinter Krystina Timanovskaya is preparing to leave the Polish embassy in Tokyo and will fly to Warsaw after being granted a humanitarian visa.

Last Sunday, the 24-year-old athlete was removed from the Belarus Olympic team and ordered to fly home by coaches because of her "emotional state".

Timanovskaya refused and after being forcibly taken to the airport, voiced fears for her safety before spending Monday night in a hotel under protection from Japanese police.

Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz has said that the country will do "whatever is necessary to help Timanovskaya continue her sporting career".