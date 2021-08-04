Team GB champion Beth Shriever hopes her triumphant Tokyo 2020 Olympics will inspire generations to come to "pick up a BMX bike".

The former teaching assistant hopes her gold medal-winning Games is the “perfect opportunity” for more facilities to encourage young Brits to take part in the sport.

"If we can now encourage UK Sport and British Cycling to get the funding more into the BMX sides of things, it 100% will encourage more women and men to get involved,” the athlete said.

Shriever added: "I hope people can follow in my footsteps and just be inspired, that's all I want to do.”