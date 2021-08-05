Cyclist Katy Marchant’s has been wiped out by a rival, dashing her hopes of winning an Olympic medal.

The Team GB athlete was preparing to make her takeover move on the penultimate lap when she was wiped out by Holland’s cyclist Laurine van Riessen.

Van Riessen clipped the Leeds-born cyclist’s wheel in the keirin quarter-final seeing both riders hit the deck.

Marchant didn’t appear to be injured as she jumped back on her bike and finished the lap, while Van Riessen was stretchered out of the velodrome.

The Dutch athlete was reportedly knocked out in the crash, according to the BBC.