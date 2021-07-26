Tom Daley has spoken about how proud he is to be an openly gay man and an Olympic champion after securing glory at Tokyo 2020.

The Team GB diver has won gold in the synchronised 10 metres diving event with his partner Matty Lee, 13 years after his Olympic debut in 2008.

Speaking after the win, Daley shared an emotional message.

“I feel incredibly proud to say that I’m a gay man and an Olympic champion,” he said.

“I feel very empowered by that. When I was younger, I thought I would never achieve anything because of who I was.”