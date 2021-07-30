Duncan Scott claimed his third Olympic medal of Tokyo 2020 by taking silver in the men’s 200 metres individual medley.

His most recent medal will accompany the gold in the 4x200m freestyle relay and silver in the 200m freestyle he won earlier this week.

Despite clocking a personal best time of one minute and 55.28 seconds, the Scot finished an agonising 0.28secs off the top spot as he was denied the gold by China’s Wang Shun.

Having achieved two silvers for the men’s relays in 2016, the Glaswegian is now the most successful British Olympic swimmer since the Edwardian era.