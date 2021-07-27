Duncan Scott’s former coach at South Ayrshire Swimming Club believes he can still come up trumps at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after the swimmer finished in the silver medal position behind teammate Tom Dean in the men’s 200m freestyle.

Scott remained magnanimous in defeat, Mike Boles said, but believes his former prodigy could still see himself on the top of the podium before the Games are over.

Scott always had fine strokes, according to Boles, and only needed a little bit of fine-tuning to reach the position he is in at the age of just 24.