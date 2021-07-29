A second consecutive Olympic gold for the Fiji rugby sevens team has provoked a spontaneous outpouring of joy in the nation’s cities despite the country being under strict curfew because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

And their joy was clearly captured by the team itself – as they sang a rendition of the traditional song “E Da Sa Qaqa” upon receiving their Olympic gold medals.

Fiji beat New Zealand 27-12 in the final of the men’s rugby sevens to retain their crown at the top of the world.