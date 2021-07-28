First ever openly transgender athlete competes in Tokyo Olympics

Canadian soccer player Quinn became the first openly transgender athlete to participate in the Olympics when they started on Wednesday (28 July) for Canada’s 1-1 draw with Japan in Sapporo.

Quinn, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, took to Instagram to post their feelings about the momentous achievement:

“I feel proud seeing ‘Quinn’ up on the lineup and on my accreditation. I feel sad knowing there were Olympians before me unable to live their truth because of this world,” they wrote about making their first appearance as a trans athlete.