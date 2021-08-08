Japan officially handed over the Olympic Games to France during Sunday’s closing ceremony.

Much of the celebration came from inside the National Stadium in Tokyo, but there were also special scenes in Paris as the theoretical torch was passed on.

During the handover, French fighter jets produced a stunning flyby in the capital, painting the colours of the nation’s flag in the sky as they flew past the Eiffel Tower.

Crowds watching below cheered and waved flags as the impressive spectacle unfolded.