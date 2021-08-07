Kate French was thrilled to restore Great Britain's winning record in the women's modern pentathlon by taking Olympic gold in Tokyo.

The Rio Games in 2016 were the first since the women's event was introduced in 2000 that Team GB had not won a medal, but French made up for that in spectacular fashion five years on.

She kept her cool superbly throughout the competition to not only take gold but also set a new Olympic record.

"I'm extremely happy, it's been a dream come true," French said of her win.