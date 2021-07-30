A Greek sports commentator covering the Tokyo Olympics has been sacked for making racist comments towards a South Korean athlete.

Journalist Dimosthenis Karmiris appeared on the Greek TV channel ERT yesterday to discuss the third-round table tennis tie between Jeoung Youngsik and Greece's Panagiotis Gionis.

When asked about the skill of South Korean table tennis players, Karmiris commented on the South Korean’s eyes said: “I can’t understand how they can see the ball moving back and forth.”

ERT television later said that it had ended its collaboration with the journalist, who was working as a guest commentator for the broadcaster.