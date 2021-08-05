Olympic swimmer Hector Pardoe was forced to retire from his race after taking a brutal elbow to the eye.

During his final lap of the gruelling 10km marathon race, the 20-year-old was caught off guard by a fellow swimmer.

Moments after his debut Olympic race the Wrexham-born swimmer was left with a deep purple, swollen and cut eye.

“On the last lap I took an elbow to the face, I thought I’d lost the eye,” Pardoe said.

"My goggle completely snapped off and I couldn’t see a thing.”

Medics checked over the Team GB swimmer who reassured him that the eye was ok.