Japan has extended the ongoing state of emergency beyond Tokyo as coronavirus cases spike amid the Olympic Games.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has warned that the Delta variant is “taking over” and restrictions have now been extended to areas around the capital, including Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa and Osaka.

Several other areas are also under a quasi-state of emergency until 31 August.

Daily Covid-19 cases in Tokyo peaked at 4,058 on Saturday, a record-high for the city, as the Olympics continue.