Heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s hopes of winning an Olympic medal during the Tokyo 2020 Games came to a cruel end after sustaining an injury during the fourth discipline.

Johnson-Thompson arrived in Tokyo having only recently recovered from an Achilles injury, quashing doubts about whether she would be fit for the Games.

The Brit, whose right Achilles was heavily strapped, was fifth in the heptathlon rankings when she began the 200m.

She started quickly but pulled up as she rounded the bend and was visibly in pain.

Johnson-Thompson refused medical attention before picking herself up to jog over the finish line.