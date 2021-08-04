BMX Olympic silver medallist Kye Whyte was greeted with cheers and applause during a welcome home party after his silver medal-winning success in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games.

The Olympian was greeted with a huge welcome home party at the Prince of Peckham Pub in London.

His young supporters could not contain their excitement after the Peckham-born athlete posed for pictures with them.

"It means the world to me," Kye Whyte said

The driven star told reporters he's hoping for "more medals and better achievements" in the future.