Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald have delivered more medal success for Team GB with a near faultless ride to win madison gold at the Tokyo Olympics .

Kenny becomes the first British woman to take home gold at three different Olympics – as well as the most successful female cyclist in history after her fifth career gold means she surpasses Dutchwoman Leontien Zijlaard-Van Moorse.

Kenny and Archibald looked in control from the off, winning the first three sprints and further extending their advantage over Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters, who were caught in a crash with a little over 70 laps remaining.