Laura Muir claimed silver for Team GB in the women’s 1500 metres final at Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Scottish-born athlete ran a Personal Best time of 3:54.50 to break the British record and claim second place.

"I've worked so hard, for so long," Muir said in an emotional interview.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon retained her title with an Olympic record, while the Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan took bronze.

Muir overtook Hassan in the final 250m to secure second, adding: “I don’t think I’ve ever been so scared in my life that someone was going to come past me and I would drop to fourth."