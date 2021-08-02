British gymnast Max Whitlock, 28, appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain from Tokyo while his wife Leah and daughter Willow joined from their Essex home.

But Mr Whitlock, who yesterday defended his Olympic title to win gold in the men’s pommel horse, saw his interview short-lived when Willow interrupted the chat by standing directly in front of the camera.

The toddler then grinned at her dad before doing a cartwheel across the living room.

“I’m really sorry I can’t even concentrate,” Leah said as she attempted to calm Willow down.