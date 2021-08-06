Undisputed king of the pommel horse, Max Whitlock, hopes that his success at the Tokyo Olympics will inspire the next generation of gymnasts in the UK.

Whitlock, who now has three Olympic medals on the pommel horse, has spoken of how much it meant to him to see the support he was getting from the gym he’s trained in in Essex since the age of 12.

The gymnast has already spoken about his desire to compete in Paris in 2024 – and with it being just three years away, you wouldn’t bet against him standing on the top of that podium again.